Vodafone Group (VOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Vodafone Group from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.67 to $28.56 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.26 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vodafone Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.76.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,059,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Vodafone Group by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,330,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,535 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Vodafone Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,900,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,846 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,957,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $828,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,014,000 after purchasing an additional 864,320 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

