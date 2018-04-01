Vodafone Group (VOD) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an add rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $37.26 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74,207.98, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,957,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $828,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,016,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,736,000 after acquiring an additional 143,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,630,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $217,166,000 after acquiring an additional 386,931 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,900,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $122,059,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

