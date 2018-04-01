Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €241.00 by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €241.00 ($297.53) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase set a €213.00 ($262.96) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($274.07) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS set a €210.00 ($259.26) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €191.64 ($236.59).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €161.38 ($199.23) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($237.41).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

