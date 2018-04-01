Vonovia’s (ETR:VNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €48.00 ($59.26) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.66 ($55.13).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA remained flat at $€40.25 ($49.69) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €32.29 ($39.86) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($52.69).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/vonovia-vna-given-buy-rating-at-dz-bank-updated-updated.html.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. It operates through three segments: Rental, Extension, and Sales. The company offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 333,381 residential units, 85,421 garages and parking spaces, and 3,405 commercial units, as well as managed 58,969 units for other owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.