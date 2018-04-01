Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vornado Realty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0501274329022 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,785.92, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $536.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.81 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $76.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

