Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voya Prime Rate Trust earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.7292177054616 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 228,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,395. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Voya Prime Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust seeks to achieve this objective by investing, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in United States dollar denominated floating rate secured senior loans.

