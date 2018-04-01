vSlice 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,765.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. vSlice has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $10,765.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One vSlice token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00719257 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014446 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00159616 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030362 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.