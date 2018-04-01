Vsync 1-Day Volume Reaches $936.00 (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Vsync has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $936.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vsync coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Vsync has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00051167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031216 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011963 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00073325 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020057 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00430353 BTC.

Vsync Profile

Vsync (VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. Vsync’s official website is vsync.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vsync is a privacy-focused PoS cryptocurrency based on bitcoin core 0.10.X and DASH. Using blockchain technology. Vsync aims to connect applications around the world. “

Buying and Selling Vsync

Vsync can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

