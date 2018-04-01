Vulcan Materials (VMC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vulcan Materials earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 46.5886523812233 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.17. 1,600,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,867. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $141.20. The firm has a market cap of $15,125.47, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $977.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $502,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,819.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.25, for a total value of $620,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vulcan Materials (VMC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/vulcan-materials-vmc-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-25-updated-updated.html.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.