Vulcano (VULC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Vulcano (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Vulcano has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,081.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcano has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcano alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.01690370 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007412 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015649 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00691072 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Vulcano Profile

VULC is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vulcano’s total supply is 211,308,910 coins. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. Vulcano’s official website is vulcanocoin.club.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

Vulcano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcano must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.