W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.27. 917,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,079. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15,836.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $2,132,531.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,703.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lucas E. Watson purchased 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $256.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of W W Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

