WA Space Trading Down 29.3% This Week (CRYPTO:WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, WA Space has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One WA Space coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WA Space has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,033.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WA Space alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00694599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162317 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030089 BTC.

About WA Space

WA Space’s official website is www.wa3529.com.

WA Space Coin Trading

WA Space can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase WA Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WA Space must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WA Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for WA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.