Independent Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €145.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €145.00 ($179.01) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €203.00 ($250.62) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €165.00 ($203.70) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($222.22) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS set a €185.00 ($228.40) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €200.00 ($246.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €144.10 ($177.91).

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $€133.35 ($164.63) during trading on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €90.59 ($111.84) and a 52 week high of €175.75 ($216.98).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

