Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.95 ($36.98).

WAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, equinet set a €27.20 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €28.86 ($35.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,970.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €18.09 ($22.33) and a 52-week high of €33.86 ($41.80).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/wacker-neuson-se-wac-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters, as well as compact construction equipment, including excavators, compact and tele wheel loaders, telehandlers, skid steer and compact track loaders, dumpers, and telescopic and articulated wheel loaders.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.