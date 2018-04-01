Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $122.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. has a 52 week low of $101.80 and a 52 week high of $130.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $144,000 in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/wagner-wealth-management-llc-buys-new-stake-in-ishares-russell-midcap-growth-idx-iwp-updated.html.

iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.