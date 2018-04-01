Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,636.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Lorber David A purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.01.

BABA stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $106.76 and a one year high of $206.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $470,074.19, a PE ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

