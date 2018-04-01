Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 551,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.22 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.11 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

NYSE:DUK opened at $77.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54,236.21, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.15. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

