Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Walgreens Boots Alliance earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the pharmacy operator an impact score of 47.0271672504942 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WBA traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. 8,242,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,924.38, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

