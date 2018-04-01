Walker & Dunlop (WD) & Pra Group (PRAA) Financial Comparison

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) and Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Pra Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 29.66% 21.33% 5.11% Pra Group 19.94% 5.83% 1.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Pra Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $711.86 million 2.57 $211.12 million $4.76 12.48 Pra Group $813.57 million 2.11 $162.26 million $1.33 28.57

Walker & Dunlop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pra Group. Walker & Dunlop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pra Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Pra Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pra Group does not pay a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Pra Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pra Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.60%. Pra Group has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Pra Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pra Group is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pra Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Pra Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital. It originates and sells loans through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac, and together with Fannie Mae, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) and the Federal Housing Administration, a division of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (together with Ginnie Mae, HUD).

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc. (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America. The Company’s portfolio of nonperforming loans includes a set of accounts that can be categorized by asset type, age and size of account, level of previous collection efforts, payment history, and geography.

