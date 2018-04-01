Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Lifted by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 215,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 71,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS cut shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,274,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,336,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $263,563.13, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

