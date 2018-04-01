Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.60 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 215,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 71,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.97. 9,274,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,336,018. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $263,563.13, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.60 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/walmart-inc-wmt-shares-sold-by-oppenheimer-co-inc-updated.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.