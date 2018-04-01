Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lifted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 18,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 33,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 124,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $151,029.22, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

