Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $9.44 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00138825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kucoin. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $234.99 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.73 or 0.05600170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201647 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002461 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000735 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Allcoin, Coinnest, EtherDelta, Coinlink, OKEx, Kucoin, Coinrail and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

