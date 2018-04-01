Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €61.00 ($75.31) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.76 ($82.43).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR DRI remained flat at $€54.75 ($67.59) during trading on Wednesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 52-week high of €72.65 ($89.69).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €84.00 Price Target” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/warburg-research-reiterates-84-00-price-target-for-11-drillisch-dri-updated-updated.html.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.