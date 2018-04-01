Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,492,900.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,492.48 and a PE ratio of 3.43. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 61.78%. research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $18.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $1,549,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $619,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,965. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

