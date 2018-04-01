Waters (NYSE:WAT) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.20

Media headlines about Waters (NYSE:WAT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Waters earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.7932771663214 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.13.

Waters stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.65. 885,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,946. Waters has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15,650.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $687.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $278,826.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total transaction of $6,219,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,151.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,180 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,519 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

