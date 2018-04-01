Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.77 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of Watts Water Technologies worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 6,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $526,063.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $782,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $77.70 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,647.16, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.35 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price target on Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

