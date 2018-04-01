Waves Community Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,179.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $11,179.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00012752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Coinrail, Exrates and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00701366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030731 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,597 coins. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kuna, Bitcoin Indonesia, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Exrates, Gate.io, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, Tidex, Cryptomate, Livecoin, COSS, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

