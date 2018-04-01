WavesGo (WGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,718.00

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WavesGo has a total market cap of $469,583.00 and approximately $10,718.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WavesGo token can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162204 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030792 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo’s total supply is 9,497,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,326 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

