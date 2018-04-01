WavesGo Price Tops $0.0344 on Exchanges (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One WavesGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. WavesGo has a total market capitalization of $326,774.00 and $6,162.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00706964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00161269 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00028392 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo’s total supply is 9,497,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,326 tokens. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not possible to buy WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WavesGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

