Wayfair (W) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Wayfair (NYSE:W) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wayfair earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.2970346991626 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $87.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

W traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,702. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5,956.62, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,543 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $63,576.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,600 shares of company stock worth $1,053,632 and sold 79,048 shares worth $7,136,312. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

