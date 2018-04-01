We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 16,384 Dow Chemical (DWDP)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Dow Chemical makes up 0.5% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,234,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $1,920,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dow Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,570,000 after acquiring an additional 797,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $1,111,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $63.71 on Friday. Dow Chemical has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $148,382.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DWDP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

