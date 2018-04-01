We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.06% of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVK opened at $15.08 on Friday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. This is an increase from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities.

