Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,162,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 675,013 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199,865.19, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $401,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

