Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in IBM (IBM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale set a $149.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of IBM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr raised shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

IBM stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. IBM has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $176.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141,334.80, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. IBM’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

