WEC Energy Group (WEC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.29

Media coverage about WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WEC Energy Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.8902304363529 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. 1,588,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,921. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19,784.67, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

