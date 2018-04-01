Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 2,360 ($32.61) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Weir Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.67) to GBX 2,400 ($33.16) in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($33.16) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weir Group from GBX 2,570 ($35.51) to GBX 2,500 ($34.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,281.18 ($31.52).

Shares of WEIR stock remained flat at $GBX 1,994.50 ($27.56) during midday trading on Wednesday. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,696 ($23.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,326 ($32.14).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

