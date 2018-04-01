Welch Group LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,697,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150,301.66, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

