WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WellCare Health Plans earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0994895216014 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.86.

Shares of WCG traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $193.63. 416,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8,622.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. WellCare Health Plans has a 1 year low of $136.83 and a 1 year high of $221.75.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/wellcare-health-plans-wcg-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-21-updated.html.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.