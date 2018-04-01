WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media stories about WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WellCare Health Plans earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5464981071496 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

WCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.86.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,240. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $221.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8,622.15, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

