Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 37,906 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Walker & Dunlop worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WD. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 54,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $2,621,734.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,213 shares in the company, valued at $66,161,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $937,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,177,877. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,829.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.14 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

Walker & Dunlop announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-7-64-million-holdings-in-walker-dunlop-inc-wd-updated.html.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.