Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf (BMV:IHF) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.65% of Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:IHF opened at $157.90 on Friday. Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $172.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf (IHF)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-7-88-million-holdings-in-ishares-u-s-healthcare-providers-etf-ihf-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.