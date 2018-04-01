Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.40% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.20, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.62. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 31.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.90%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $156,648.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

