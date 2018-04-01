AT&T (T) Price Target Cut to $40.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on T. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.38 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $36.83 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218,855.36, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AT&T (T) Price Target Cut to $40.00” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/wells-fargo-lowers-att-t-price-target-to-40-00-updated.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.