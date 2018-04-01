Wendys (WEN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wendys to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wendys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Wendys from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.48.

WEN stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4,201.72, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Wendys has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $309.25 million for the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,264,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth $1,887,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wendys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in Wendys by 667.2% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 208,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 181,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

