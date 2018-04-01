WePower Market Cap Reaches $36.07 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. WePower has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $4.97 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower token can currently be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00703341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00162362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031252 BTC.

WePower Token Profile

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,461,675 tokens. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WePower is wepower.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

WePower can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

