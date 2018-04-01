TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 290,016 Shares of WESCO International (WCC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,016 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.08% of WESCO International worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $50,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $46,851.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,919.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.86. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $70.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/wesco-international-wcc-shares-bought-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.