Westar Energy (WR) & Spark Energy (SPKE) Head to Head Comparison

Westar Energy (NYSE: WR) and Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Westar Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westar Energy and Spark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westar Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spark Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Westar Energy currently has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Spark Energy has a consensus target price of $21.58, indicating a potential upside of 82.14%. Given Spark Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spark Energy is more favorable than Westar Energy.

Dividends

Westar Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Westar Energy pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spark Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westar Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Spark Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Westar Energy and Spark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westar Energy 12.60% 8.40% 2.79% Spark Energy 2.37% 38.51% 12.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westar Energy and Spark Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westar Energy $2.57 billion 2.91 $323.92 million $2.27 23.17 Spark Energy $798.05 million 0.52 $18.85 million $1.12 10.58

Westar Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy. Spark Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westar Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Westar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Spark Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westar Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Spark Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Westar Energy has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Energy has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westar Energy beats Spark Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc., an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines. It retails electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as for lighting public streets and highways; and engages in the electricity wholesale to electric cooperatives, municipalities, other electric utilities, and regional transmission organizations. The company provides its services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson, as well as in south-central and southeastern Kansas, such as the city of Wichita. It serves approximately 708,000 customers. Westar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 1,042,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Westar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.