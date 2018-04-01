Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2016690418006 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on WAB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 719,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,821.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.20 and a 12-month high of $93.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec), doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a provider of technology-based equipment and services for the global freight and transit rail industries. The Company’s segments include the Freight Segment and the Transit Segment. The Freight Segment primarily manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, builds new switcher locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

