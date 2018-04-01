Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WPRT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 794,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $287.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price target on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

